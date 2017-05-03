Huawei Honor 6X Android 7.0 Nougat Update with EMUI 5.0 Now Rolling Out

The Huawei Honor 6X is one of the cheapest dual camera smartphones available. The phone was unveiled at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in January. At the launch event of Honor 6X, Huawei had confirmed that the phone would be getting Android 7.0 Nougat and EMUI 5 by the second quarter of the year. The company has now successfully fulfilled its promise by beginning the rollout of Android 7.0 Nougat update with EMUI 5.0 starting from May 2.

Since the update rollout has started, it would be gradually coming to all the global users of Honor 6X by the end of this month. The EMUI 5.0 update is a major update over EMUI 4.1 as it carries design changes and new features. Its interface is mostly white and has lots of black and blue colors as well instead of the teal colors available in the previous version.

The EMUI 5.0 also brings along an improved interface for Camera app, a new app drawer, revamped notification bar and a new mode called “Eye comfort” that comforts the eyes by filtering the blue light emitted from the screen. App Twin is a new app on EMUI 5.0 that allows users to add launch two versions of the same app for accessing different accounts simultaneously.

Read More: Honor 6X Durability Test: Scratch, Bend and Burn!

The arrival of the update will show up as automatic notification on Honor 6X handsets. If the update does not appear automatically, users can navigate manually to Settings > About Phone > Check for Updates. Since the update can consume a lot of data, it is advisable to install the update using a stable Wi-Fi connection.

The unlocked Honor 6X is currently selling with a pricing of $249 in the U.S. which can be used only on GSM networks such as AT&T and T-Mobile. The phone was launched in China in October 2016. The phone is available in color choices such as Gray, Silver and Gold. In the previous month, Huawei had introduced two new color variants for Honor 6X that can be seen in the above image.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: