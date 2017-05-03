Oppo F3 Launching on May 4; Everything You Wanted to Know on its Specs, Features, Pricing

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Last month, OPPO had unveiled the OPPO F3 Plus smartphone. Even though the rumor mill had predicted that the OPPO F3 would be unveiled at the same launch event, the Chinese firm delayed its launch. The company has officially confirmed to launch Oppo F3 on May 4. The rumor mill has revealed plenty of information of the smartphone such as specifications, features, pricing as well as leaked shots before its official launch.

OPPO F3 Specifications, Features

Rumors have revealed that the OPPO F3 is arriving with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display that carries support for full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It is flanked with Gorilla Glass 5. The MediaTek MT6750T chipset featuring a 1.9 GHz octa-core processor and Mali T860 is present under the hood of OPPO F3.

The OPPO F3 features 4 GB of RAM and its native storage is 64 GB. The external storage slot of the phone supports up to 128 GB of microSD card. The phone is preloaded with Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS that is modified with ColorOS 3.0. It features a fingerprint scanner embedded under the physical Home button.

Its rear camera is speculated to be of 13-megapixel and the front side will be coming with a dual camera setup of 16-megpaixel + 8-megapixel sensors. The selfie shooter will support 120-degree wide angle shooting. The size of its battery is 3,200mAh. Other specs include dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, v4.1 Bluetooth, NFC and GPS. The phone measures 153.3 x 75.2 x 7.3 mm and its weight is 153 grams.

OPPO F3 Price

The OPPO F3 is speculated to sell with a price of Rs. 21,990 ($342) in India. It’s bigger sibling, the OPPO F3 Plus costs Rs. 30,990 ($483) in India. It is pegged to cost 16,990 peso ($393) in Philippines.

OPPO F3 Leaked Shots

The official OPPO F3 promotional images of the phone showcasing its dual front-facing cameras have already surfaced around two days ago. Here are some of the freshly leaked shots of OPPO F3:









OPPO F3 Benchmarks

Previous rumors had stated that the Snapdragon 653 would be fueling the OPPO F3. However, the appearance of the OPPO CPH1609 phone which is said to be the alleged OPPO F3 on GFXBench and Geekbench benchmarks have revealed the presence of MediaTek MT6750T chipset inside the F3. On Geekbench, the smartphone has scored 763 and 2,793 points on single-core and multi-core test, respectively.

