New Huawei Honor Smartphone Gets TENAA Certification

A new Huawei device under the Honor brand has appeared on the website if the Chinese telecoms regulatory agency TENAA where it has been certified. The device comes with the model number Honor DLI-AL10 and adorns a design that shows it is a mid-ranger.

This is coming on the heels of the launch of the Enjoy 7 Plus but there is hardly any chance this is the Enjoy 7 since it has the Honor branding. Specs wise, the Huawei smartphone sports a 5-inch TFT display with its resolution listed as 1080p x 720 pixels. The device comes with a dimension of 143.7 x 70.95 x 8.2mm and weighs just 143g. The slim build, only 8.2mm thick, could be connected to the rather small 2,920mAh battery which it packs. The device is expected to come in Gold, Pink and Silver colours.

Further, the device is equipped with a 1.4GHz Octa-core processor, backed by 3GB of RAM. There is also 32GB of storage on the device. The camera aspect is taken care of by a 13MP main camera at the rear and a 5MP front facing shooter. The Huawei device runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

