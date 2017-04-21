Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus Officially Announced: Large Battery, Snapdragon 435, 4GB RAM

Away from the flagship segment, Huawei has officially announced a new mid-range smartphone in the Enjoy series dubbed Enjoy 7 Plus. The Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus comes with a decent specs lineup for a mid-ranger but the design isn’t very much different from its predecessor, the Enjoy 6S.

The Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus comes with a 5.5-inch IPS display with a 2.5D curved glass protecting the display from scratch. The display has a resolution of 1280x 720 pixels and also comes with eye protection mode. The device is fired up by an octa-core Qualcomm MSM8940 chip which is the Snapdragon 435 process, a little upgrade over the SD 430 which the Enjoy 6S uses. The CPU is clocked at 1.1GHz while in the memory aspect, there are two versions. There is a high-end version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage and also another version with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. Both storage versions are expandable up to an additional 128GB. The Enjoy 7 Plus comes in seven attractive colours which include Gold, Champagne Gold, Blue, Black, Silver, Gray and Pink colours.

For photography, the beautiful device packs a 12MP main camera at its rear with LED flash and PDAF which has its focusing speed increased to 0.3s.The camera also has a large individual pixel size of 1.25um and more photosensitive area. The Enjoy 7 Plus equally crams a large 4,000mAh battery under its hood which is sure going to provide up to a day’s use. Huawei touts that the battery can play high-definition video up to 20 hours and will sustain 4G internet browsing for up to 15 hours. The large battery also has reverse charging function. Surprisingly, the device has a thin build despite the large battery crammed inside.

Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus Price & Availability

The Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus runs Android 7.0 Nougat based on EMUI 5.1 with its simple but interactive interface. The device comes with a price tag of 1499 Yuan (~$217 USD) for the 3GB + 32GB version and 1699 Yuan (~$246 USD) for the 4GB + 64GB version. Both versions will go up for sale on April 28 at 10.00 hours (GMT+8) across various e-commerce platforms but registrations for its first flash sale has started today.