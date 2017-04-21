Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus Launching Today, 4GB RAM in Tow

There are indications that Huawei will be going official with a new smartphone in China today. The device is said to be called the Enjoy 7 Plus and will take over from the Enjoy 6S released last year.

The Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus appeared on TENAA on March 30 with the model number Huawei TRT-AL00A. The TENAA listing not only gave us the specs of the device but also the images were captured. From the photos, the device doesn’t offer much change from its predecessor on the front. Same design with the physical home button absent and Huawei’s name written where there should be a virtual button while at the top lies the front camera, earpiece and ambient light sensor. At the rear, the device sports a single camera with LED flash and under the camera is the fingerprint sensor.

TheTENAA listed specification indicates the Enjoy 7 Plus sports a 5.5-inch HD display and is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz. The memory combination consists of two versions, one with 4GB RAM + 64GB of storage and another with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. Keeping the lights on is a 3900mAh battery. The rear camera is a 12MP sensor and for selfies, there is an 8MP shooter. It also runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

As for the price, the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus 3GB + 32GB version is priced at 1,499 Yuan but the price of the 4GB + 64GB version is not known.

