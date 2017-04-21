Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 Arrive Gearbest with $80 Discount

Xiaomi just released the new generation tablet a few weeks ago, it’s a great replacement of iPad mini but base on Android OS. The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 is already available on international online shops. Now you can get the Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 at $259.99 on Gearbest with this coupon code: MiPad3. It’s listing price is $334.23 with free shipping.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 come with a 7.9-inch touch screens, along with 4GB RAM 64GB ROM, 6600mAh big battery, and installs the latest MIUI 8 software.

Hurry up, don’t miss the chance to get your tablet from Gearbest.

