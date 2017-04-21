Meizu E2 Price and Specs Leak in New Image, No Dual Cameras Too

Meizu has a new smartphone scheduled to launch on the 26th of April. The new device is called the Meizu E2 and has a design that deviates from the one Meizu is known for. The major change is in the rear camera design which appears to look like it’s a dual-camera setup but which is in fact a single camera setup.

An image showing part of the specs of the Meizu E2 and its price leaked yesterday. The phone will feature a 5.5-inch display wit 2.5D glass and will be powered by an unspecified 64-bit processor. It will also have mCharge fast charge and a mTouch fingerprint scanner. The rumor is that the Meizu E2 will be powered by the Helio P10 processor but since VP Li Nan already said the upcoming Meizu phone won’t be released with the old chip, we will take his word for it.

The big reveal is the Meizu E2’ price which is ¥1699 (~$247). While the rest of the specifications such as the RAM, ROM, battery capacity, and cameras are still unknown, some folks are saying the price is a bit high. April 26 is just five days from now, we have no choice but to wait and see if the rest of the specs justifies what Meizu is asking for.

