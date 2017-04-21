Xiaomi Mi 6 Shows MIUI Now Accepts Fingerprint Payment for WeChat

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is the trending device at the moment. After its launch two days ago, there have been tens of articles on its design, features and camera capabilities. This article adds to the list but will definitely not be the last.

Early reviews of the Mi 6 shows that MIUI now allows fingerprints for payments in the WeChat app. This makes the Xiaomi Mi 6 the first phone to do so. Now users can authorize payments with only their fingerprints on Mi Pay, AliPay, and WeChat.

During the launch, Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun talked about the new features of their new flagship such as the new NFC technology that speeds up communication between channels by up to 50% coupled with the advanced NXP PN80T chip that allows for more secure payments.

The feature is still exclusive to the Xiaomi Mi 6 for now and there is no mention yet of it rolling out to older devices but we hope it does if not now but probably with MIUI 9.

