The Maze Blade Gets Unboxed in New Video

One of the new players in the Chinese smartphone market is Maze. They gained popularity with the announcement of their upcoming bezel-less smartphone, the Maze Alpha. Although the Alpha is yet to launch, their second smartphone, the Maze Blade is now available for purchase for $129.99.

Maze has released an unboxing video for the Blade. The 5.5-inch device is packed in a black cardboard box and comes with the usual accessories such as a USB cable, travel charger, SIM ejection tool and some paperwork. We also get a glimpse of the device itself and it does look pretty big.

The Maze Blade has a 5.5-inch FHD screen, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. There is a 13MP camera on the rear and an 8MP front facing camera. The Blade is powered by a MT6753 octa-core chip clocked at 1.3GHz that draws power from a 3000mAh battery. The device runs Android 6.0 and is available in black, gold, and silver.

