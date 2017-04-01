The Maze Blade Looks Familiar in New Promotional Video and Images

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Maze Blade is the second device from newcomer Maze. Their first device is the Maze Alpha, a bezel-less phone set to take on Xiaomi’s Mi MIX. The Maze Blade is being marketed as the budget-killer and from the images looks to be set on that path.

A first look at the Maze Blade and it reminds you of another device, the Sony Xperia Z5. From the 7H glass back to the circular physical power button on the right side of the anodized aluminium frame, to the huge front bezels, its more than a striking resemblance.

Where it differs from Sony’s phone is in the position of the fingerprint scanner which sits in front. Another difference is in the outlay of the rear camera setup and the use of capacitive buttons. Fans of the Xperia Z5’s design will definitely like the Maze Blade.

The Maze Blade is not just a good-looking device. It also packs some interesting specs. There is 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and the screen is a 5.5-inches FHD display. The rear camera on is a 13MP Sony IMX 214 sensor with OIS and EIS. Now that is something you don’t see in a budget device. Up front sits an 8MP Sony IMX 179 84° wide-angle camera.

The Maze Blade is powered by a MT6753 octa-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz which draws power from a 3000mAh battery. There is Android 6.0 Marshmallow running on it and support for dual SIMs and a memory card.

The phone measures 158.5 x 77 x 8 mm and weighs 190g. It is available in gold, silver, and black and will go on sale early this month on different online platforms. There is no price yet but we expect the Maze Blade will not only be killing the other budget phones with its looks but also its price.

