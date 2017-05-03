Smartisan Nut Pro Renders Shows A Brick-Like Device with Bezel-less Display

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Smartisan has an event scheduled for May 9 at the Shenzhen Spring Cocoon Gymnasium. The event should see them announce a new phone called the Smartisan Nut Pro.

The Smartisan Nut Pro is rumored to be the Smartisan OD105 we saw on AnTuTu a week ago. Powered by the Snapdragon 626 and running Android 7.1.1, the Nut Pro should also launch with 18W fast charging. Although we saw a leaked image of the rear of the phone, the overall design of the phone is still unknown.

Weibo user @Xiang carp posted renders of the device and for the sake of designers who work hard day and night, we hope the phone never looks like this. The render can best be described as a refined block of wood.

The thickness of the device looks to be almost 1.5cm. It also sports a tri-bezel-less display only that instead of retaining the bottom bezel, it keeps the top one. There is a front facing camera and a cut-out for the earpiece but no sign of any other sensor. There is also what appears to be a power button at the top. The phone also doesn’t appear to have volume buttons or a SIM slot on any of the sides.

On the back of the device, sits a dual-camera setup, a LED flash and Smartisan’s logo. No fingerprint scanner or speaker grille. The base of the phone however holds the charging port, though we can’t tell what type it is since there is a cord plugged into the port.

