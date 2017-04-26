Two Smartisan Phones Certified on TENAA, Launching Soon

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Two new Smartisan models have appeared on TENAA where they have been certified. The two models appeared s Smartisan OD103 and OD105 and in reality, these models have been regulars in leaks. Recently, they were certified by 3C in China and later on the OD105 appeared on AnTuTu where it was benchmarked.

The TENAA listing gave us the network band specs of the two models but their images and other specs details were missing. However, from the AnTuTu appearance, we could grab that the Smartisan OD105 model features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 62 processor with a display resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The OD105 also features a memory combination of 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage and will run on Android 7.1.1-based Smartisan OS. The device is also listed as having a 13MP rear camera and a 4MP front-facing camera.

Apart from these, not much is known about both models but Smartisan has fixed a launch event for May 9 and we expect both models to be released on that day.

