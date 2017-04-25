Smartisan OD105 Shows Up on AnTuTu Sporting Snapdragon 626, Leaked Image and Launch Date Included

About a month ago, we reported the sighting of two new Smartisan phones with 18W fast charging on the Chinese network certification site. The phones were listed as Smartisan OD103 and Smartisan OD105, and the latter just showed upon AnTuTu.

Unlike previous Smartisan phones, the Smartisan OD105 isn’t powered by a flagship chip. Instead, it has Qualcomm’s upgraded power champion chipset, the Snapdragon 626. The CPU is paired with the Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Storage stays at 32GB which is still an awkward combination to me as 64GB should be the standard for 4GB RAM.

The Smartisan OD105 has a 13MP rear camera and a 4MP front facing camera. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and has a display resolution of 1080 × 1920. Screen size is not stated but it should be between 5 and 5.5-inches. The battery capacity is unknown too although we know it will have fast charge support.

Smartisan already announced that they have an event scheduled for the end of Spring. New report says the date has been confirmed to be May 9. That means you should expect a launch article for the Smartisan OD105 and Smartisan OD103 in about two weeks.

A leaked image of the Smartisan OD105 has also surfaced. The picture shows just the rear of the device. On first look, there is nothing unique about it. The red color does look nice and the rear camera and LED flash sit at the top left corner, though there is another sensor flanking the camera on the left. We don’t know what that is but we want to bet it’s a laser focus module.

If you take closer look at the image, you will see the back is lined. We presume this is to allow for a firm grip when holding the phone. This is most likely a polycarbonate case but we are not sure if the white frame running round it is plastic too. Guess we have to wait till May 9 to confirm it.

