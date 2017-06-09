Moto Z2 Force, Moto X4 and Moto G5S+ Pricing Leaked as their Release Dates Draw Near

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Motorola is expected to launch several new phones this year. So far, it has launched the Moto C and Moto C Plus as well as the Moto Z2 Play. It has handful of devices such as Moto Z2, Moto Z2 Force, Moto G5S+, Moto G5S, Moto X4, Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus phones waiting to get unleashed. The more time the company is taking to introduce them, the tipsters working harder to get spread leaked information. A Twitter user @HeyAndri has revealed the pricing of the Moto G5S+, Moto X4 and Moto Z2 Force.

iPhone 7 DUAL CAMERA envy? #motoG5S+, #motoX4 and #motoZ2Force all coming summer 2017. Rs 17999, Rs 20999 and Rs38999 respectively. #Moto — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) June 8, 2017

According to Yatim, the Moto G5S+ will be coming with a price tag of Rs. 17,999 (~$279) and the Moto X4 will be priced at Rs. 20,999 (~$326). As far the pricing of the Moto Z2 Force flagship phone is concerned, it will be costing Rs. 38,999 (~$607).

These devices are also expected to release in the U.S., but there is no information on the exact prices of these phones for the U.S. In India, the newly launched Moto Z2 Play is selling for Rs. 27,999 (~$435).

The live images of Moto G5S+ had appeared two weeks ago. The smartphone will be coming with a 5.5-inch full HD screen and it will be featuring a full metallic chassis. The Moto G5S+ will be driven by Snapdragon 625 chipset and will deliver Android 7.1.1 Nougat experience out-of-the-box. It will be arriving in color options like Gold, Grey, Silver/White and Gold/White. It will be sporting dual rear cameras coupled with dual-LED flash.

The Moto X4 is expected to come with glass and metal combination chassis. It will be featuring 5.5-inch screen with 3D glass and it will be fueled by Snapdragon 660 chipset, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of native storage and a 3,800mAh battery. It will be also featuring dual-LED flash enabled dual rear camera module.

The Moto Z2 Force is the flagship phone from Motorola that will be powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. Like the predecessor model, it is expected to come with a ShatterShield display. The Z2 Force will be also equipped with a dual camera setup on its rear side. Unlike the predecessor model, the new Z2 Force will feature a 3.5mm audio jack. Also, it will carry support for MotoMods accessories.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: