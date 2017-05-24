Moto G5S Plus Leaks: Appears in Four Colors, Shows off Its Dual Rear Camera

Yesterday, leaked renders showing the metallic Moto G5S had surfaced. The renders had revealed the three color variants of the smartphone. Today, the leaked renders of its elder sibling called Moto G5S Plus have surfaced.

Unlike the Moto G5S, the Moto G5S Plus can be seen in four colors like gold, silver, white with gold, gold with white front, and silver with white front. It is also expected to come with a full metallic chassis. Also, the images show that the smartphone sports a dual rear camera module.

Read More: Moto G5S Leaked Renders Surface to Sport its Full Metallic Chassis

The Moto G5S Plus is expected to be the first Motorola smartphone to feature twin rear cameras. It also is a front-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm audio. Its front-facing camera seems to be enabled with LED flash. The Moto logo with its trademark dimple can be seen at the rear. There are no plastic cut-outs for antennae bands. Instead, it features distinctive antenna lines.

The Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus come with aluminum chassis and their sides are made up of plastic. However, the Moto G5S and Moto G5S+ are both expected to come with full metallic chassis. The information about Moto G5S and G5S+ first appeared in the leaked shot that was reportedly taken during a Lenovo event. The snapshot revealed that the Moto G5S smartphones will have larger screens the Moto G5 phones.

The Moto G5 has a 5-inch FHD screen and the Moto G5 has a 5.2-inch FHD screen. The Moto G5S is rumored to come with a 5.2-inch FHD and the Moto G5S Plus is expected to house 5.5-inch FHD screen. The other specs of both smartphones are not known. However, both smartphones are expected to run on Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

The Moto G5 Plus that was announced in February at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC. It comes in RAM and storage editions like 2 GB + 32 GB, 3 GB + 32 GB and 4GB + 64 GB. It has a 12-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, and 3,000mAh battery. The Moto G5S Plus may come with slightly better specs than G5 Plus.

There is no information available on when the Moto G5S and G5S Plus will be launching. 2017 is a busy year for Lenovo as it has plans to launch multiple moto branded phones this year. The list includes Moto Z2, Moto Z2 Force, Moto Z2 Play, Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus, and Moto X4. As of this writing, the company has only launch Moto C and Moto C Plus phones so far.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: