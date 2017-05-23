Moto G5S Leaked Renders Surface to Sport its Full Metallic Chassis

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Earlier this month, a leaked photo (courtesy of Evan Blass) that was allegedly snapped from a Lenovo event revealed the different Motorola Moto devices that would be launching this year. The leaked photo also showed that the company plans to launch Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus this year. The leaked photos of the Moto G5S have surfaced now in three colors like gray, gold and dark blue.

The Moto G5S appears quite similar to the Moto G5 that was announced alongside the Moto G5 Plus at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in February. The back panel of the Moto G5 is of aluminum and its sides are made of plastic. However, the Moto G5S sports a full metallic chassis. The changes that can be seen on it include the good old Motorola dimple near the center of the back panel. Instead of the plastic cut-outs on Moto G5, the G5S comes with antenna lines on the rear.

There is no confirmation on whether the Moto G5S will come with upgraded specs over the Moto G5. The image leaked by Blass had revealed that the Moto G5S would be coming with a full metal body and a 5.2-inch FHD display that supports a resolution of 1,920 x ,1080 pixels. The Moto G5 has a 5-inch FHD screen.

The Moto G5 is driven by 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 SoC and 2 GB of RAM. The native storage of the phone is 16 GB. It also features a microSD card and comes loaded with latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS. There is a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera. Since the Moto G5S has a larger screen compared to Moto G5, there is a possibility that it may come with slightly better specs.

The leaked shot from the presentation also carried information of another phone called Moto G5S+. This smartphone will be coming with a 5.5-inch display with support for FHD resolution. The G5S+ is also expected to feature a dual rear camera.

There is no information available on the launch of Moto G5S and Moto G5S+. Lenovo has recently launched the Moto C and Moto C Plus smartphones. The Chinese firm is also expected to soon launch smartphones like Moto Z2, Mzto Z2 Force, Moto Z2 Play, Moto X4, Moto E4, and Moto E4 Plus. Interestingly, there is no information available on whether the company will be launching a successor device for Moto M that was introduced last year.

