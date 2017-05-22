Moto Z2 Play Has 3,000mAh Battery, Says Lenovo Representative

Recently, the Motorola Moto Z2 Play was spotted on TENAA with a battery of 2,820mAh battery. However, fresh information coming from a Lenovo representative reveals that the Z2 Play will be featuring a 3,000mAh battery. It means that it will feature a smaller battery compared to the 3,510mAh battery available on the predecessor phone.

On the official Twitter handle of Lenovo, an employee of the company who is mentioned as Auxen has revealed that the Moto Z2 Play would be coming with a non-removable Li-Ion battery of 3,000mAh capacity. Auxen has given out this information as a reply to a user who said if Z2 Play is coming with a small battery, the company was making a big mistake. It is unclear whether what Auxen said was a leaked information that he revealed on his own or a conscious reply from the marketing team of the company.

@AnbhuleAnant Hi Anant. Moto Z2 Play has Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery. Auxen_Lenovo — Lenovo (@lenovo) May 20, 2017

In the previous week, the alleged Moto Z2 Play had appeared on TENAA with a 2,820mAh battery inside it. However, Lenovo’s employee claims that it has a 3,000 mAh capacity. There is a possibility that 3,000mAh could be the rated capacity of the battery, but its actual capacity could be 2,820mAh.

Earlier in this month, rumors started swirling that in a bid to launch a thinner Moto Z2 Play, Lenovo may reduce the size of its battery. The original phone from last year has a thickness of 7mm which means that the upcoming Z2 Play would much thinner. The TENAA listing has revealed that the Moto Z2 Play has a slim profile of 5.99mm.

Since Lenovo is packing a smaller battery inside the Z2 Play, it is expected that the Snapdragon 626 chipset present inside the phone would help in delivering optimized battery performance. Compared to the 2 GHz Snapdragon 625 that fuels the original Moto Z Play, the 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 626 is more energy efficient.

According to TENAA listing, the Moto Z2 Play has a 5.5-inch full HD display and there is a 4 GB RAM to support the SD 626 chip. The native storage of the phone is 64 GB. It has a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Both the camera sensors are coupled with LED flash. It runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. Like the predecessor phone, the Moto Z2 Play also supports Moto Mods accessories. Speculations are rife that the Moto Z2 Play may get unveiled on June 8.

(source)

