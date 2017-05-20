TENAA Listing Reveals Moto Z2 Play Will Feature a 2820mAh Battery

The Moto Z Play was one of the most beloved phones in the Moto Z series line-up from last year. It had a nice 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display, alongside the power-efficient Snapdragon 625 Processor paired with a 3510mAh battery. Plus it had support for Moto Mods and Moto Shells too.

You’d have thought the changes coming to its successor, the Moto Z2 Play would be minimal. Just a newer processor and improved cameras. Instead of leaving at that, someone at Lenovo decided that it was better to kill the most important feature of the Moto Z Play, its battery, in favor of a thinner design.

The TENAA listing for the Moto Z2 Play just confirmed that the phone will come with a 2820mAh battery. That’s almost 700mAh shaved off for a few extra millimeters of thinness.

The Moto Z2 Play is listed with model number XT1710-08 on the Chinese certification site. It has a 5.49-inch OLED display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. There is an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz which we believe is the Snapdragon 626.

The rear camera is a 12MP sensor and there is a 5MP camera up front with its own LED flash. The Moto Z2 Play still has a camera bump and sports a redesigned Moto Mod pins at the base. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat, weighs 145g and measures 156.2 x 76.2 x 5.99 (mm).

