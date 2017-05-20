blackview giveaway

TENAA Listing Reveals Moto Z2 Play Will Feature a 2820mAh Battery

MotorolaNews

by Habeeb Onawole

The Moto Z Play was one of the most beloved phones in the Moto Z series line-up from last year. It had a nice 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display, alongside the power-efficient Snapdragon 625 Processor paired with a 3510mAh battery. Plus it had support for Moto Mods and Moto Shells too.

Moto Z2 Play

You’d have thought the changes coming to its successor, the Moto Z2 Play would be minimal. Just a newer processor and improved cameras. Instead of leaving at that, someone at Lenovo decided that it was better to kill the most important feature of the Moto Z Play, its battery, in favor of a thinner design.

The TENAA listing for the Moto Z2 Play just confirmed that the phone will come with a 2820mAh battery. That’s almost 700mAh shaved off for a few extra millimeters of thinness.

The Moto Z2 Play is listed with model number XT1710-08 on the Chinese certification site. It has a 5.49-inch OLED display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. There is an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz which we believe is the Snapdragon 626.

READ MORE: Moto E4 Plus Press Renders and Specs Leaked

The rear camera is a 12MP sensor and there is a 5MP camera up front with its own LED flash. The Moto Z2 Play still has a camera bump and sports a redesigned Moto Mod pins at the base. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat, weighs 145g and measures  156.2 x 76.2 x 5.99 (mm).

 

 

