The Nubia Z17 Does Have Impressively Thin Side Bezels in This Leaked Live Image

Over the weekend, Nubia sent out invites for the launch of its flagship phone the Nubia Z17. We also got to see a number of press renders that teased the design of the phone. Today, a live image of the phone has surfaced online.

The image shows the phone face up in a bid to hide its dual rear cameras but gives us a chance to see the really thin side-bezels. Looking at the display, it appears to be larger than 5.5-inches, probably 5.7-inches.

Sitting on the bottom bezel is the signature holo home button, and at the top we have the front facing camera, the earpiece, and the light sensor.

When the Nubia Z17 launches, it will add to the growing list of Snapdragon 835-powered smartphones. Unlike the Xiaomi Mi 6, which is the only other Snapdragon 835 smartphone from a Chinese manufacturer for now, the Nubia Z17 will have an IP 67 rating. This means you can immerse it in water up to 1 meter deep for a period of 30 minutes.

Personally, this color variant of the phone doesn’t look attractive, so we are looking forward to the blue variant in the press renders or one with black bezels.

