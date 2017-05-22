Xiaomi Mi 6 Ceramic Version (6GB+128GB) Finally Goes On Sale

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

After the long wait, the much-anticipated Xiaomi Mi 6 Ceramic version is now set to go up on its first sales in China. Xiaomi disclosed this via a Weibo post accompanied by a poster showing the date and other details of the sale. The premium flagship will be on sale as from 10 AM on May 23, which is tomorrow. The Mi 6 Ceramic edition will be sold exclusively on Xiaomi Mall, unlike the standard version which sold simultaneously on Jingdong, Lynx, Tesco and others as well. This is obviously due to the limited quantity that is available.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 Ceramic version is the top-most model in the Mi 6 range. Apart from coming with a ceramic glass body, it is available in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version only. The device also has an 18K gold-plated camera ring which adds to the already beautiful design. Do we need to remind you that the Mi 6 features a powerful Snapdragon 835 processor as well as a dual-lens camera at the rear?

Read More: Get Xiaomi Mi 6 at official price on Giztop (pre-order)

Despite the premium build and well-studded hardware, the Mi 6 ceramic version is priced at 2999 Yuan (~$435). If you compare it with the price of the standard versions of the Mi 6 which are priced at 2499 Yuan and 2899 Yuan for the 64GB and 128GB variants respectively, you’ll agree the Mi 6 still remains a cheap flagship. Of course, you’ll definitely not get it at that amount outside China as third-party retailers will likely sell it for up to $100 more and even higher. That is if it becomes available in reasonable quantity to enable it to ship outside China. We expect the Ceramic version to be instantly sold out tomorrow.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: