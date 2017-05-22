OPPO R11 Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 660 Chip

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Turns out talks of OPPO‘s upcoming smartphone featuring a Snapdragon 660 chip were true after all. The OPPO R11 has now been confirmed by Qualcomm China to feature its latest Snapdragon 660 processor via a Weibo post. From the post, it is obvious the Snapdragon 660 was specially selected for the R11, considering the powerful camera setup it is billed to come with. The Qualcomm Weibo post hints that this is the first time the SD 600 series would be using HVX and come with support for high-performance, low-power image processing which explains the power packed dual camera combination the OPPO camera flagship is coming with.

The OPPO R11 had earlier been teased as coming with a professional portrait mode which allows a clear focus on the subject with the surroundings blurred. The dual lens camera is also said to come with 2X zoom which doesn’t result in loss of the image’s integrity. There is no doubt the dual camera will be the major selling point of the OPPO R11. That has often featured in several teasers released by the company including a video ad for the R11 that recently came out.

As a reminder, the OPPO R11 is expected with a 5.5-inch 1080p display and will also feature Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 660 processor which was announced recently. In a similar vein, the graphics will be powered by an Adreno 512 GPU. The OPPO R11 is listed with a 20MP + 16MP dual rear camera setup. One of the lenses is said to be a telephoto lens while the other one is a wide angle lens. There is also a powerful 20MP selfie camera onboard the device. Other specifications include a 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and Android 7.1 Nougat OS.

