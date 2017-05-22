Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Dummy Unit Reveals Design from All Angles, Dual Rear Camera Setup

A video of an alleged dummy unit of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has surfaced to showcase its design from all angles. As expected, the phablet can be seen gracing a vertically aligned dual camera setup on the rear panel.

Apart from video, the Chinese source has revealed three images of the purported Galaxy Note 8. Its dummy unit has 3D print unit which is speculated to be also available on the rear Note 8 when it arrives. In another image, it is shown kept beside the Galaxy S6 Edge+ that has a huge screen of 5.7 inches. A render of the Galaxy Note 8 in Coral Blue has also been leaked by the source.

The Galaxy Note 8 is heavily speculated to feature rear-facing dual camera setup. However, it won’t be the first Samsung phone to come with twin rear cameras as the rumored Galaxy C10 is expected to feature it and release before Galaxy Note 8. The video shows that the Galaxy Note 8’s twin rear cameras will be assisted by dual-LED flash. A heart rate sensor also appears to be present below the dual camera module.

The Galaxy S8 duo have been well received by the audience and critics, but the placement of rear-mounted fingerprint reader is not user-friendly. Reports have revealed that the reason why Samsung placed it on the backside of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ was that it encountered problems in embedding the biometric recognition feature under the display.

The dummy unit of Note 8 shows that its rear side does not featuring a fingerprint scanner. Also, the feature is not present on the front which indicates that Samsung may embed it under the display of Galaxy Note 8. Speaking of the screen, the image that shows the Note 8 beside the Galaxy S6 Edge + indicates that the former will be arriving with a massive screen. Speculations have it that it will feature a 6.3-inch display that will support Quad HD+ resolution of 2,960 x 1,440 pixels.





The top bezel of the phone seems to house a selfie snapper and an iris scanner. It seems that the Galaxy Note 8 would be coming with a dual-edge curved screen that will offer an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. There are two separate buttons on the left edge for controlling volume. Below the volume buttons, there seems to be an exclusive button for launching Bixby AI. The power button is present on the right side of the phablet.

The Coral Blue render of Galaxy Note 8 shows the S-Pen stylus beside it. The phablet appears quite similar to the Galaxy Note 7.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 phablet is speculated to come in Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 9810 chipset variants. It is expected to get unveiled either in August or September this year.

(source|via)

