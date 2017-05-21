OPPO R11 Plus TENAA Listing Reveals 6GB of RAM, Dual Rear Cameras and 3880mAh Battery

The OPPO R11 has been in the news for a while but it is still yet to launch. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently released a new ad for the phone but still didn’t mention a release date. As is typical of OPPO, their flagship phone usually gets a bigger variant with the suffix “Plus” added to it. The R11 will be no different, seeing as the OPPO R11 Plus has surfaced on TENAA.

The OPPO R11 Plus will feature a larger 6.0-inch display with the same 1080p resolution as the R11. Its RAM has also been bumped up to 6GB but storage has been kept at 64GB, though with the option for expansion via a MicroSD slot.

Just like the R11, the OPPO R11 Plus will also get dual rear cameras. TENAA lists them as a 16MP and 20MP combination. The front facing camera on the other hand is a 20MP sensor. The phone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor (likely Snapdragon 660).

READ MORE: OPPO A77 with 16MP Front Facing Camera, 4GB RAM and MT6750T Processor Announced

For juice, the OPPO R11 will have a 3880mAh battery under its hood. The phone measures 165.8 × 81.5 × 7.8 (mm) and weighs 188g. It will launch in black, gold, and rose gold.

Based on the price difference between the OPPO R9S and the R9S Plus, we presume the OPPO R11 Plus will also sell for about ¥700 (∼$100) more than the R11 when it launches.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: