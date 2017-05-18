OPPO A77 with 16MP Front Facing Camera, 4GB RAM and MT6750T Processor Announced

OPPO added a new phone to its mid-range lineup yesterday. The new phone called the OPPO A77 is the successor to the OPPO A57 released in December.

The OPPO A77 has a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. OPPO has ditched the Snapdragon 435 from the A57 for MediaTek’s MT6750T processor.

The highlight of the phone is its 16MP front facing camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture and Beauty 4.0. The rear camera remains a 13MP sensor with PDAF and a dual LED flash. However battery capacity has been bumped up to 3200mAh to cover for the bigger display.

OPPO still ships this phone with Color OS 3.0 based on Android Marshmallow making us wonder if OPPO will ever release a phone running Android Nougat asides the yet-to-be-released OPPO R11.

The OPPO A77 has dual SIM support, a fingerprint scanner that doubles as a home button and a 3.5mm audio jack. It will be available in gold and rose gold for NT$ 10,990 (∼$364/¥2510). That is a lot to pay for a phone powered by a MT6750T processor and running Android Marshmallow.

Pre-orders will begin tomorrow, May 19 and will be available for purchase in Taiwan on May 26. Those who order the OPPO A77 before May 26 will get an original flip case and stainless steel travel mug.

(Source, via)

