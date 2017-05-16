OPPO Goes Big In Teasing The OPPO R11, Markets The Camera Flagship In 9 Major Cities In China!

OPPO is taking the marketing and promotion for its smartphones to a new level. Reports have emerged from China that the company has already started advertising and promoting its upcoming OPPO R11 even when it has not yet been launched. The BBK subsidiary is said to have launched campaigns advertising the R11 in nine (9) major cities in China. The company placed the R11 adverts on popular landmarks in the cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Chongqing and others. Captured at night time, the images from across different cities shows the OPPO ad sitting atop the landmarks lightened up by beautiful and attractive neon lights. The ads would sure be difficult to miss.

The OPPO R11 had all along been teased as coming with a powerful camera setup and that still remains the major feature OPPO is projecting the device as coming with. We know it is going to be a dual camera setup on the R11 but the specification of the camera has not made an official appearance anywhere. However, rumour has it that the camera specs includes a 16MP selfie camera and a 16MP main + 8MP secondary sensor at the rear. The camera may feature the 5X zoom technology OPPO unveiled at MWC earlier this year.

The OPPO R11 is also expected to feature the Snapdragon 660 chipset which Qualcomm announced recently. We could also be looking at another model with the Snapdragon 630 announced along with the SD 660. The R11 is also rumoured as sporting a 5.5-inch 1080p display and also packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which is likely expandable. There is the possibility of a higher 6GB RAM version coming also.

Going by this latest development, it is certain that the R11’s launch is imminent even though a press invite isn’t out yet. The device may likely be launched next month, July.

