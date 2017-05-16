Is This Video An Official Teaser for The Nokia 9 With Dual Rear Cameras?

HMD Global has released three Nokia Android phones already. The Nokia 6 was the first and it was followed by the Nokia 5 and the Nokia 3. None of these three phones are flagships but there have been rumors flying of a flagship in the works. Called the Nokia 9, it is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor and also feature dual rear cameras.

All we have seen so far about the Nokia 9 are fan made renders. No one knows what the phone will eventually look like but a new video which can’t be classified as an official one made by George Chevalier Lewis might be the first genuine leak.

This will surely get pulled at some point, so I'll mirror it here [source: https://t.co/37yp63CAeC] pic.twitter.com/GktpXnt4pS — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 16, 2017

The video was shared by Evan Blass on twitter and includes all the Nokia Android phones released this year. What caught our attention is actually the dual camera Nokia phone in the video. Is this the Nokia 9? Maybe, maybe not; but it does look good.

The dual rear cameras are positioned in the center and share the same vertical housing with the LED flash. At the end of the video we see all four phones lined up together and the Nokia 9 in blue laying at the far left.

The video doesn’t look like your average fan made render and can pass for an official ad. Watch the video and tell us what you think.

