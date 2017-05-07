Android 7.1.1 Update Rolls to Nokia 6 Owners in Hong Kong and Taiwan, Brings May Security

Apart from great hardware, software support is also pretty important. HMD Global wants to make sure it meets both demands. The new Nokia licensee has started rolling out Android 7.1.1 Nougat update to the Nokia 6.

The Nokia 6 is the first Android phone from Nokia released this year. The Android 7.1.1 update first rolled out to owners in China last month and has now started hitting devices in Hong Kong and Taiwan. Apart from the update in software version, it also brings along May’s security patch.

The update is 1.85GB in size and brings new features such as a bunch of new emojis, gif support, and also homescreen app shortcuts. Nokia has also fixed some issues that have to do with USB and 4G networks.

The Nokia 6 has a 5.5-inch display with Gorilla Glass protection, 4GB/3GB RAM, 64GB/32GB ROM, and has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 on board. There is a 16MP rear camera, an 8MP camera for selfies, and a 3000mAh battery. You also get NFC, an audio jack, micro SD card expansion, dual speakers and Dolby Atmos audio.

