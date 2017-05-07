Samsung Galaxy J7 2017 Appears on GFXBench Again With New Specs

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Galaxy J Series phones fall between the entry level and mid-range category. This year, Samsung is set to renew some of the models in the series one of which is the Galaxy J7 (2017).

The device was first spotted on GFXBench a few months ago and was rumored to launch at MWC 2017. It has been spotted on the benchmarking website spotting a different model number and even different set of internals.

While the version that surfaced in February has model number SM-J72A, this one’s model number is SM-J730. It also sports a 5.5-inch 1080p display, an Exynos 7870 SoC and 3GB of RAM. Internal storage is still 16GB but the rear and front cameras are both 12MP sensors. The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

The Galaxy J7 2017 will be available in the US under different names with different carriers. Verizon will pick it up as the Samsung Galaxy J7 V; Tracfone will release it as the Samsung Galaxy J7 Sky Pro; Sprint as the Galaxy J7 Perx; and AT&T and US cellular may also name it differently. The internals for the US versions is also different. It will have a Snapdragon 625 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB ROM. Rear camera is a 13MP sensor and the selfie camera is 5MP. The Sprint version has an 8MP rear camera and a HD display instead.

So in total there will be more than two versions of the Galaxy J7 2017 hitting the market this year.

