OPPO R11 Color Variants Revealed In A New Leaked Photo

OPPO R11 launch seems to be approaching fast as it was recently spotted with 3C certification in China and it had also appeared on a TV commercial. Now, a leaked image of the alleged phone has surfaced to reveal that it will be coming in three color options.

As it can be seen in the above image, the alleged OPPO R11 will be coming in three colors like Black Gold, and Rose Gold. The image is quite blurry, but the dual rear camera can be seen present on the Gold variant. There is no rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone which suggest that it would be probably integrated on the front-facing physical Home button.

Leaked shots of the phone that have appeared in the recent past have also suggested that it would be coming with dual rear cameras. Hence, it seems that OPPO R11 will be the R-series phones from the Chinese manufacturer to come with twin rear cameras. Rumors have it that the dual camera setup will include a main sensor of 16-megapixel and a secondary sensor of 8-megapixel. The OPPO R11 is rumored to feature a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. Some other rumors suggest that it would be gracing a 20-megapixel front camera.

Read More: OPPO & Vivo Device Pricey Strategy To Overtake Samsung In India

Qualcomm is expected to launch the Snapdragon 660 chipset on May 9. This chipset is speculated to be present under the hood of the OPPO R11. The SoC is expected to be coupled with 4 GB of RAM. It is speculated to arrive with a native storage of 64 GB.

The phone is pegged to feature a 5.5-inch display that would carry support for full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It is rumored to come preinstalled with Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The 3C certification of OPPO R11 has revealed that it would be equipped with VOOC fast charging with 20W (5.0V dc / 4A) support.

Source

Always be the first to know. Follow us: