Lenovo Smart Band HW01 Launched to Rival Mi Band 2 With Rs. 1,999 ($31) Pricing

Lenovo Smart Band HW01 is a new fitness band from the company that has been introduced in India. It will be competing with the likes of Mi Band 2 from Xiaomi, Reflex from Fastrack and Fitrist Cardio from Intex in the country.

The Smart Band HW01 is a IP65 certified water resistant fitness band and its strap is made up of silicone which features a stainless-steel buckle. It has been designed to work under extreme weather conditions as it has been subjected to durability and pressure tests such as placing under 70-degree temperature and also under -20-degres temperature for 128 hours.

Lenovo has also carried out free fall tests to prove that the Smart Band HW01 is resistant collisions of up 1.2 meters. The Lenovo Smart Band HW01 is fitted with a 0.91-inch OLED screen which display health and fitness data such as distance walked, calories burned, heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring and so on.

The Sports Mode feature available on the Smart Band HW01 can track heat rate at regular intervals of 15 minutes. The smartband vibrates when it monitors the heart rate. The Anti-sleep Mode makes the smartband vibrate to wake up the user if he/she sleeps beyond a set time. According to Lenovo, this feature can prevent users from dozing while driving or working at night.

It can be paired with a smartphone running on Android 4.4 Kitkat or above and iOS 7 or higher. Once paired with a smartphone, the Lenovo Smart Band HW01 can be also used to control music or snap photos. The smartwear also vibrates when the paired phone receives notifications such as calls, SMS, email and alerts from social apps like WhatsApp and Facebook. It is equipped with an 85mAh battery which can make the smartband last for up to 5 days on a single charge.

The Smart Band HW01 is now available for purchase in India through Flipkart. It is listed with a price tag of Rs. 1,999 ($31) and is available only in black color.

