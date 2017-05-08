Xiaomi Redmi 4X Gets A 4GB RAM & 64GB Memory Upgrade

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi 4X about two months ago when it also launched the Mi 5C powered by Xiaomi’s own Surge S1 chip. When the Xiaomi Redmi 4X was launched, the device was made available in a 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage versions. However, Xiaomi has added a higher version which comes with 4GB RAM.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4X version with 4GB RAM has a more spacious 64GB memory and obviously a higher price tag. The Redmi 4X starts at 699 Yuan (~102) for the 2GB + 16GB model and goes up to 899 Yuan (~$131) for the 3GB + 32GB version. The 4GB + 64GB model comes with a price tag of 1,099 Yuan (~$159) and would go on sale from May 9.

Basically, the latest memory version of the Redmi 4X features the same flagship-looking design as the other models and except for the higher memory combination, all three models have the same specifications. As a reminder, the Xiaomi Redmi 4X comes with a 5-inch 720p display with 2.5D glass on top and a smooth metal body, curved around the corners. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 435 chipset and there is a large 4100mAh battery under the hood which should ensure at least two days of comfortable usage on a single charge. The Redmi 4X also packs a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, PDAF and LED flash while there is a 5MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The Redmi 4X comes with a slim 8.65mm body (despite featuring a large 4000mAh battery in a compact 5-inch form factor). At the back, you get a 13MP camera as well as a fingerprint sensor, which is a great addition at this price. The smartphone is available in Cherry Blossom, Champagne Gold and Matte Black colours.

