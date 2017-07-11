Xiaomi Redmi 4X is the Cheapest 4GB RAM + 64GB Phone in the market, Claims Xiaomi President

When Xiaomi President Lin Bin which phone he thinks is the cheapest 4GB RAM + 64GB storage phone in the market. His response was the company’s Redmi 4X. Xiaomi has a reputation for building quality models that get slammed super cheap price tags. The Xiaomi Redmi 4X is no exception, coming in at 699 Yuan for the 2GB RAM + 16GB version and going for as low as 1099 Yuan for the 4GB + 64GB version which was introduced in April this year. But that price has taken a further dip as No. 1 Shop is offering the Redmi 4X 4GB + 64GB version at a reduced price of 974 Yuan, less than a thousand Yuan!

The Redmi 4X price cut on No. 1 Shop seems to cut across all the versions of the device as the 3GB + 32GB version is now up for 859 Yuan instead of 899 Yuan. Also, the 2GB + 16GB version has a slightly reduced 689 Yuan price tag as against the usual price of 699 Yuan. The offer comes with free shipping option and buyers also get the option of payment on delivery. In case you’re wondering why the price cut, Xiaomi isn’t clearing up for a Redmi 5X or something but No. 1 Shop is celebrating its 9th anniversary. The online e-commerce shop was launched in July 2008.

As a reminder, the Xiaomi Redmi 4X comes with a 5-inch 720p display with 2.5D glass on top and a smooth metal body, curved around the corners. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 435 chipset and there is a large 4100mAh battery under the hood which should ensure at least two days of comfortable usage on a single charge. The Redmi 4X also packs a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, PDAF and LED flash while there is a 5MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The Redmi 4X comes with a slim 8.65mm body (despite featuring a large 4000mAh battery in a compact 5-inch form factor). At the back, you get a 13MP camera as well as a fingerprint sensor, which is a great addition at this price. The smartphone is available in Cherry Blossom, Champagne Gold and Matte Black colours.

