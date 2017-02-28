Xiaomi had an important event today in China and the company unveiled its first ever processor, the Pinecone S1 / Surge S1 along with a phone powered by this chip, the Xiaomi Mi 5C. Along with these two important announcements, the company also took the wraps off a budget smartphone in the Redmi series, the Xiaomi Redmi 4X. This is a logical move since we saw its bigger sibling, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X just a few days back.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4X comes with a 5-inch 720p display onboard with 2.5D glass on top and a smooth metal body, curved around the corners. The company claims that despite being a budget device, the Redmi 4X comes with flagship like design and built.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 435 chipset and comes in 2GB + 16GB and 3GB + 32GB memory variants. There is a large 4100mAh battery on board which will ensure at least two days of comfortable usage on a single charge. So, you do have a brand new Xiaomi phone that features a large battery, unlike the Mi 5C which comes with a small <3000 battery onboard.

The Redmi 4X comes with a slim 8.65mm body (despite featuring a large 4000mAh battery in a compact 5-inch form factor). At the back, you get a 13MP camera as well as a fingerprint sensor, which is a great addition at this price.

The company didn’t reveal too many details about the Xiaomi Redmi 4X at the conference today, but we expect full specs details very soon.

The Redmi 4X starts at 699 Yuan (~102) for the 2GB + 16GB model and goes up to 899 Yuan (~$131) for the 3GB + 32GB version. The phone will go on sale on March in a number of color options including gold and black. So, the Redmi 4X basically competes in the same category as the Redmi 4A, but with much better specs.

