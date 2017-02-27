Xiaomi Mi 5C Official: Pinecone S1 Processor, 5.15-inch Display & Super Light Body

After so many months of leaks and rumors, the Xiaomi Mi 5C smartphone is finally officially. And just as expected, the Mi 5C is the first smartphone to feature Xiaomi’s newly announced Pinecone S1 / Surge S1 chipset. The phone is essentially a mid-ranger, but the design and the overall looks of the phone are pretty top-notch.

The Xiaomi Mi 5C comes in multiple color options, including gold, black, and pink. The phone looks a bit different than other Xiaomi smartphones in the market mainly because of its four curved corners and smoother metal finish. Xiaomi is known to equip its mid-range phones with a large battery, but for some reason, the company decided to keep the battery under 3000mAh. This, in turn, helps in making the Xiaomi Mi 5C super light, weighing just 134 grams and 7.09mm in thickness. The full measurements of the Mi 5C are as follows: 144.38 x 69.68mm x 7.09mm.

The phone comes with a 5.15-inch 1080p display from JDI with 550 nits brightness, 2048 intelligent brightness adjustments, and ultra-narrow 1.66mm bezels. The battery on the phone is just 2860mAh but the company claims that this is good enough for a day’s usage. The phone supports 9V/ 2A fast charging as well. Xiaomi has also promised Android 7.1 Nougat upgrade for the Mi 5C in March.

Coming to the camera, the Xiaomi Mi 5C comes with a 12MP sensor with large 1.25um pixels enabling better low-light photography. The dual ISP algorithm reportedly improves the camera speed by up to 150%. Also, the double noise optimization feature helps in reducing the noise in the images while retaining important details. With support for pixel level dynamic range adjustment, the pictures shot from the phone come out rich as well. Of course, these are the official camera details, only a real life test of Mi 5C’s camera will reveal its actual capability.

The Xiaomi Mi 5C goes on sale on March 3 at 1499 Yuan (~218) for the 3GB + 64GB version.

