LineageOS 15.1 extends support for ZTE Axon 7, LG G2, Xiaomi Redmi 4X and few more devices

LineageOS 15.1 which based on Android 8.1 Oreo now supports devices such as ZTE Axon 7, LG G2, Xiaomi Redmi 4X and ZUK Z1. LineageOS is a boon for those who are looking for a feature-rich, light-weight ROM without any bloatware. There are plenty of features it carries that are unmatchable with any other custom ROM present for the Android devices.

LineageOS 15.1 is fully stable with the above-mentioned devices and is fully compatible as like of Stock ROM. Most of the vital features are running such as VoLTE and IMS without any bug. It packs all Android Oreo features, including picture-in-picture (PiP) mode, Autofill apps, notification channels/snoozing, and support for themes.

As there’s no official confirmation about the Android 8.1 Oreo update for the above-mentioned devices, LineageOS 15.1 will act as a medium to embrace Android 8.1 Oreo on them. It is the best option out there to replace your stock ROM with feature enriched and simple ROM. Here is the list of devices that have been recently added to the lineages 15.1 support:

LG G2 (d800) AT&T

LG G2 (d801) T-Mobile

LG G2 (d802) International

LG G2 (d803) Canada

Xiaomi Redmi 3S/3X (land)

Xiaomi Redmi 4/4X (santoni)

ZTE Axon 7 (axon7)

ZUK Z1 (ham)

We suggest you flash the official build of LineageOS 15.1 using the TWRP recovery. Also, before installing the LineageOS make sure to back up the whole system, as you may lose data while flashing the ROM.

LineageOS 15.1 is compatible with many other devices, you can have a look at the compatible devices from here. Additionally, Your phone can be bricked if you did not follow the correct procedure or made a mistake.

So, how many of you are going to install the LineageOS 15.1 on your device?