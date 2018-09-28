Buy Xiaomi AMAZFIT Smartwatch For Just $95.99 On GearBest

The market is brimming with all sorts of fitness-related gadgets that help you keep a track of your activities in a bid to help you lead a healthy life. On the downside, these devices usually carry steep price tags.

If you’re in the market for a cost-effective, yet efficient smartwatch, it may interest you to know that the Xiaomi AMAZFIT heart rate smartwatch has gone up for sale bearing a dropped price of $95.99 on GearBest. This is a remarkable 26% reduction in the device’s original asking price.

Despite the price drop, the AMAZFIT smartwatch is an ideal choice for those who are interested in getting fit without emptying their pocket. It comes with a slew of awe-inspiring features including a built-in GPS to accurately track the pace and distance for your runs.

Moreover, it sports an IP67 waterproof design that lets you wear it even while swimming. The smartwatch sports an eye-catching 1.34-inch screen with 320 x 300 pixels resolution, which is further augmented with an equally appealing 12mm thick dial.

The AMAZFIT smartwatch packs a 512MB of RAM and a hearty 4GB of onboard storage for your data. On top of that, it boasts an impressive array of features like the pedometer, heart rate monitor, alarm, GPS, weather forecast, phone call reminder, message sending and lots more.

The device is compatible with Android 4.4 and iOS 8.0 and above and draws its juices from a 280mAh Lithium Polymer battery that offers a standby time of 11 days. With a dimension of 9.65 x 1.77 x 0.59 inches, the AMAZFIT smartwatch weighs in at just 0.1570 kg.

You can follow this link to check out the rest of the specifications and avail the discount. While the promo is slated to run for 9 days, there were only 50 pieces of the bright orange and 122 pieces of the black color version left at the time of writing.

