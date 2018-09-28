Buy Roborock Xiaowa lite C102-00 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner For Just $219.99 On GearBest [Promotion Code]

If you fancy keeping your home clean and tidy without spending a lot of money, you might want to take a look at the Roborock Xiaowa lite C102-00 from Xiaomi. The highly useful robotic vacuum cleaner has gone up for sale on GearBest.

Aside from shedding light on the feature-laden robotic vacuum cleaner, we’ll even show how you can save a considerable amount of more money while placing your order. Let’s head straight to the details.

The Roborock Xiaowa lite C102 – 00 would normally set you back a pretty penny just like other high-end robotic vacuum cleaners available in the market today. In fact, it carries a steep $263.59 price tag on GearBest.

Thankfully, you can apply promotion code GBapdeal05 to save $43.60 at the time of checking out. In other words, you can bring your grand total down to just $219.99 simply by using the above-mentioned promotion code.



The Roborock Xiaowa lite C102-00 is quite an irresistible robotic vacuum cleaner at this dropped price, given that it can be controlled even when you’re on the go with the help of the Mijia APP. You can schedule, daily or weekly cleaning chores and even monitor its status without breaking much of a sweat.

Outfitted with a big 640ml dust box, the Roborock Xiaowa lite C102-00 is capable of storing a large amount of dust without needing repeated cleaning. Moreover, the powerful vacuum cleaner draws its juices from a robust 2600mAh Li-ion battery.

When the electricity drops below 30 percent or after as soon as the cleaning task is completed, the device returns to the charging base to save your time and effort. It can even climb a 2cm slope.

In order to check out more details about the Roborock Xiaowa lite C102-00, you can follow this link. If you’re interested in taking advantage of the discount, it is imperative for you to bear in mind that the promotion code is likely to expire soon.

