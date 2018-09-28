Oppo Find X 10GB RAM model’s AnTuTu Benchmark score leaked online

Yesterday, we reported that Oppo is currently working on a 10GB RAM variant of its flagship smartphone Find X. We even confirmed the development with the TENAA specifications listing showing the 10GB RAM model with 256GB of internal storage.

Now, AnTuTu benchmark score of the Oppo Find X 10GB RAM model has surfaced online. However, the device scores just 271,362, which isn’t as high as one would expect. But given that the benchmark score is from an engineering unit, we expect to see improved score in the final retail unit.

Currently, the smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and two options for internal storage — 128GB and 256GB. We are not expecting to see a drastic difference in terms of performance in the 10GB RAM variant compared to the original 8GB RAM model.

Apart from the upgrade of 10GB RAM, rest of the specifications of the upcoming Oppo Find X model remains the same. It features a 6.42-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The highlight of the phone is that it comes with a motorised slider which houses the 25-megapixel front-facing camera as well as 3D face sensing sensors, which the company prefers to call ‘O-Face Recognition’. Oppo claims that the facial unlock is 20 times safer than fingerprint recognition for unlocking the phone.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm‘s flagship Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with Adreno 630 graphics processor. As for the rear camera, it comes with a dual camera setup that consists of a 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel sensors on the back with OIS and AI features.

The phone runs on ColorOS 5.1 AI Smart custom UI based on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system, and us powered by a 3730mAh battery. We expect the 10GB RAM model to come with SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Currently, the base model of the Oppo Find X, which packs 8GB RAM and 128GB model is priced at ¥4999 (~$727) while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs ¥5999 (~$873). We believe that the upcoming 10GB RAM version will be priced at about ¥7999 (~$1163). However, to know for sure, we’ll have to wait for Oppo to officially launched the phone.

(Source)