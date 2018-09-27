OPPO Find X to get 10GB RAM version, spotted at TENAA

There have been rumors of a 10GB RAM smartphone in development for a while now. Vivo‘s yet unreleased Xplay7 was rumored to come with 10GB RAM and the ASUS ROG Phone was also supposed to come with 10GB of RAM. It appears OPPO will be the first to launch a 10GB RAM phone judging by an updated TENAA listing of the Find X.

The Find X originally comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage but Chinese leaker @UniverseIce shared a photo of an updated listing that shows the Find X will get a new 10GB RAM + 256GB ROM model.

OPPO Find X adds a 10GB RAM version, which will be the world's first 10GB RAM Smartphone. pic.twitter.com/ULdntw6X95 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 27, 2018

We were able to confirm that the leak is genuine as the full TENAA specs listing for the Find X (PAFM00 model) now has a 10GB RAM variant. The update to the listing was made yesterday. The rest of the specs will remain the same as the other variant.

The Find X has a 6.42-inch AMOLED screen with a 2340 x 1080 resolution. The phone has a bezel-less design and hides the front-facing camera and 3D face scanning sensors for unlocking the device “behind the screen”. A motorized slider reveals the sensors including the dual rear cameras when needed.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, has a 25MP front-facing camera and a 16MP + 20MP dual rear camera combo. The Find X runs Android 8.1 Oreo and packs a 3730mAh battery with support for fast charging.

The base model is priced at ¥4999 (~$727) while the 256GB version has a ¥5999 (~$873) price tag. We believe the 10GB RAM version will be priced at about ¥7999 (~$1163) when it is announced.

