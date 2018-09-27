WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton feels he sold users’ privacy with Facebook acquisition

In a recent talk with the co-founder of the WhatsApp, Brian Acton has revealed that it feels like he sold users’ privacy with the Facebook acquisition. In the year 2014 Facebook bought the WhatsApp for an eye-popping deal of $22 billion. After the deal, he went unsettled with the working of Whatsapp as it was under the Facebook’s influence.

Brian told Forbes that he and the Facebook leadership was in a significant divide over monetizing the app. Both the Koum and Acton were opposing the decision of adopting Facebook’s target advertising model. The Facebook advertising model allows the marketers to use the personal data to target the ads for the specific audience. The dissent between the WhatsApp leadership and Facebook led to tensions. Ultimately, Acton remained with Whatsapp until 2017, later its CEO Jan Koum also followed with the resignation in August last year.

In response to this, Facebook had not yet commented at the time of publishing this article. Well, a senior Facebook executive, David Marcus posted that, “WhatsApp founders had been given a different office layout, and more personal space than anyone else.” He also defended the Mark Zuckerberg by quoting the Whatsapp’s end-to-end encryption feature which makes it impossible to decrypt the message content. In defense, Marcus added, “I find attacking the people and company that made you a billionaire, and went to an unprecedented extent to shield and accommodate you for years, low-class.”

The allegations become serious when a co-founder of Whatsapp quotes, “I sold my users’ privacy to a larger benefit,” I made a choice and a compromise. And I live with that every day.”

We await an official response from Facebook on the allegations made by its co-founder, Brian Acton. It can be another setback for the Facebook if proved, after Cambridge Analytica scandal.

What do you guys think? Is Facebook again giving away the private data to marketers and is flaunting the privacy policy? Share your valuable thoughts via comments below.

