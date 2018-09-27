Lenovo’s spaceship-shaped Titanium Enterprise packs ninth-generation Intel processor and smart projector

Lenovo is currently hosting its annual Lenovo Tech World Conference 2018 at the Yanqi Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center in Beijing. The company is showcasing a variety of products, including PCs, Laptops, Smartphones, etc. But, the one product that gets all the attention is the Titanium Enterprise, the company’s new computer host that looks like a spaceship from Star Wars.

The space warship shaped design of NCC-1701A for the mainframe of Titanium Enterprise is exclusively authorized by Paramount CBS in about 25 countries around the world. The main switch is designed to be the power for the “warship” power thruster. The device also comes equipped with LED strips with support for 16M RGB for interactive LED lighting patterns.

Coming to the internal configuration, the device is powered by the ninth-generation Intel Core processor and packs NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GDDR6 graphics card which is powered by Turing GPU architecture which gives 6X faster performance compared to the previous-generation models.

Read More: Lenovo Z5 Pro specs leak reveals 6.5-inch display, Snapdragon 845, 8 GB RAM and 4,000mAh battery

It comes with 32GB DDR4 RAM, along with 1TB M.2 SSD as well as 2TB HDD to take care of storage needs. Further, the device also supports LAN as well as Wi-Fi for high-performance gaming network solution. The device also has a smart projector attached to it, which makes it convenient for meetings, conferences, and other such occasions.