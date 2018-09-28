Buy OnePlus 6 A6000 4G Phablet For Only $449.9 On GearBest [Coupon Code]



As expected, the recently launched OnePlus 6 became an instant hit among smartphone lovers who fancy watching their favorite series or playing popular games on a big-screen mobile device. But much to the chagrin of cost-conscious buyers, the OnePlus-branded phablet carries a steep price tag.

In a bid to make the coveted OnePlus 6 A6000 available to those who are living on a tight budget, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is offering a 24% off on the phablet’s retail price. As a result, you can now buy it at a dropped price of just $459.99.

You can even extend this discount by applying coupon code GBMP12thOP at the time of checking out. This will help you save an extra $10 and bring your already discounted grand total further down to just $449.9.



The OnePlus 6 A6000 is quite an irresistible phablet at this reduced price, given that it sports a mammoth 6.28-inch display with a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. Under the hood, it packs the Qualcomm SnapDragon 845 2.8GHz Octa Core with 6GB of RAM.

Moreover, the phablet offers a hearty 64GB of onboard so that you never run out of space for storing your favorite content. On the photography front, the OnePlus 6 A6000 features a 16.0MP + 20.0MP dual camera setup on the back and a 16.0MP selfie shooter.

It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a robust 3300mAh battery. As if that weren’t enough, the OnePlus 6 A6000 phablet features a slew of useful sensors including a gravity-sensor, proximity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope, E-compass, accelerator, RGB sensor, NFC, hall sensor, and a fingerprint sensor.

If you’re interested in checking out the full specification and taking advantage of the aforesaid discount, head straight to this link without wasting time. With 482 pieces left for the Flash Sale, the promotion is slated to end in just 1 day.

Get 24% Off On OnePlus 6 A6000 4G Phablet