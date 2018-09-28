Xiaomi LEX and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 exposed, shows dedicated Xiao AI button

Unlike the Xiaomi Mix 2s, which didn’t change much in design than its predecessor, Mi Mix 3 is going to get a full makeover with a sliding design. The new look can be seen via various rumors and leaks in the past few months. Today, as per the new screenshot it is revealed that both the LEX and Mi Mix 3 phones could have a dedicated Xiao AI (company’s own AI assistant) button on the left side. Although no official announcement has been made, it is based on the leaked images via Weibo. We haven’t heard about the LEX model yet, but doesn’t it sound similar to a phone that we know already (NEX?).

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and LEX both will feature the Xiao AI button which can be used to wake up the device on a single press. There are some more functions that the dedicated button will be able to perform. Users can ask any question from AI assistant by pressing and holding the button until the command ends. Xiaomi has also added a feature to add a customized function on the double press of the dedicated button.

If the new leaked screenshot is to be believed, the Mi Mix 3 will be a more refined phone with an enriched AI experience.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Specs

Additionally, there are some rumors that the new device will carry support for 5G network. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will carry true full-screen display with a camera and other sensors mounted on the slider. It will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 onboard coupled with Adreno 630 GPU. It could come in different memory combinations of 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, 6gB RAM + 128GB memory and 8GB RAM + 256 GB of storage.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is said to be equipped with a rear dual 20-megapixel camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) and EIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). It should support wireless charging and in screen fingerprint recognition too. It is expected to be priced starting at 3799 Yuan (~$552).