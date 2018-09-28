Buy BESTEK Smart Light Bulb For Only $9.99 On BESTEK Mall [Coupon Code]

Apart from being an important aspect of interior design, proper lighting can make or break the ambiance of your home or office. While the market is rife with various smart lighting gadgets, you’re likely to end up spending a lot of money on these devices.

But for those who’d rather spend their money wisely, BESTEK is currently doling out a noteworthy discount on its feature-laden Smart Light Bulb. The smart light bulb would normally set you back $29.99, but you can now buy it at a dropped price of just $19.99.

If you’re living on a tight budget and wondering if you can save more money, you’ve come to the right place. You can save an additional $10 simply by applying coupon code ONLYgzmchi at the time of checking out.

This helps you reduce your already discounted grand total to just $9.99. On the downside, the aforesaid coupon will be valid only until October 28th so if you’re interested in receiving the discount, just follow this link without wasting time.

This BESTEK-branded smart light bulb is compatible with a slew of other smart devices including Alexa and Google Assistant. In other words, you can control the smart light bulb with these devices without breaking much of a sweat.

You can even remotely control the light bulb using a free app called “Jinvoo” when you’re within the available network range. Moreover, you can adjust the brightness and color of the smart bulb to suit your mood using just your voice.

Get A Big Discount On BESTEK Smart Light Bulb