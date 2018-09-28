Official Razer Phone 2 render shows dual cameras and RGB light

Gaming hardware manufacturer, Razer, will launch its second smartphone – the Razer Phone 2 on October 10. Benchmark listings have shown the device will pack a punch with respect to RAM and storage. Today, an official render has leaked, revealing the design of the phone.

The image which was shared on Twitter by Evan Blass, confirms that the Razer Phone 2 will retain the 16:9 aspect ratio of its predecessor. The two thick bezels at the top and bottom of the screen likely house speakers like the original Razer Phone, so we expect a similar or better audio performance.

The top bezel is also home to two large holes – one is home to the front camera and the other houses the usual sensors. There is a USB-C port at the bottom and it is flanked by two antenna lines.

Yes, @gsmarena_com, it does light up. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 28, 2018

The back of the phone is where the most changes have occurred. The Razer Phone w will come with dual rear cameras like the original but the sensors are now sitting in the middle of the phone. Also, the LED flash is now flanked on either side by the camera sensors.

The familiar Razer logo is green is neon green and Evan Blass says there is an LED underneath as earlier rumored. The material used for the back of the device looks much smoother than that of the original but we can’t confirm if it is glass or aluminum. There is no fingerprint scanner on the rear or front of the device, so it’s likely still under the power button.

The Razer Phone 2 will come with a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The display should also retain the 120Hz refresh rate of the original. The phone will run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

