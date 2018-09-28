LG Watch W7 tipped to debut with LG V40 ThinQ

A fresh tweet from popular tipster Evan Blass claims that an LG smartwatch that was rumored to launch as LG Timepiece Watch will be debuting soon as LG Watch W7. The all new Watch W7 is now rumored to break cover alongside the LG V40 ThinQ smartwatch on Oct. 4.

In April, the Android Headlines had carried an exclusive report on the LG Watch Timepiece which contained all the information on its specs and features. It had claimed that the LG Watch Timepiece will be a hybrid device that will run on Android Wear OS and it will feature a mechanical clock setup. Hence, the upcoming LG Watch W7 will function as analog as well as digital smartwatch.

Based on the information that had surfaced six months ago, the LG Watch Timepiece will be sporting a stainless body that will measure 45.5 x 45.5 x 12.9mm. This suggest that when it comes to size, it will sit between LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport. The device will be equipped with swappable 22mm silicon rubber strap. There could be another variant with Plus in its moniker. It is rumored to be available with a silicon and metal strap. It will be also equipped with an additional charging cradle.

The LG Watch Timepiece will be an IP68 certified device with a circular watch face, very accurate quartz movement and physical watch hands. The analog side of the Watch Timepiece promises accurate tracking of time and long-lasting battery life of around 100 days on a single charge when the device functions in Watch Mode wherein the Wear OS is completely disabled. The device will feature a 240mAh battery. Once it depletes, the device will continue to track time for around four days.

The 1.2-inch round-shaped screen of the LG Watch Timepiece will support a screen resolution of 360 x 360 pixels with a pixel density of 300ppi. It will be equipped with an internal storage of 4 GB and 768 MB of LPDDR3 RAM. The device will be fueled by Snapdragon 2100 that includes 1.1 GHz quad-core processor.

For connectivity, the LG Watch Timepiece will be equipped with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2. It will also feature USB-C 2.0 port. The smartwatch will neither have cellular capabilities, nor it will feature GPS and NFC.

The LG Watch W7 is rumored to launch with V40 ThinQ on Oct. 4. It is likely to arrive in colors like New Aurora Black and Cloud Silver and may cost around $250.

(source)