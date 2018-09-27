LG V40 hits Geekbench, unfortunately it’s running Android 8.1 Oreo

LG released an official teaser for the V40 today ahead of its release next week. The teaser confirms the phone will come with five cameras – triple rear cameras and dual front-facing camera. The teaser leaves nothing hidden about the design of the phone but didn’t say anything about the specs. Now the LG V40 has been seen on Geekbench and we are not so pleased.

The LG V40 will come with the Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform (sdm845) under its hood as shown in the benchmark result below. It will also have 6GB of RAM. However, the phone will come with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box which is disappointing.

By the time the LG V40 launches next week, it will be two months since the launch of Android 9.0 Pie. When it eventually goes on sale it will be almost three months since Android Pie was released.

LG’s track record when it comes to speedy delivery of updates isn’t great even for its flagships. The LG V30 didn’t get updated to Oreo until December, four months after Android Oreo was released and after the phone, itself was announced. The LG G6 didn’t get updated to Oreo until April 2018, eight months after Oreo was announced.

The sad thing is LG isn’t the only manufacturer guilty of this. People pay a lot for flagship phones and they do not deserve to get devices running old software which remain so for months before getting updated. If a phone will be priced at over $800, the least is for it to come with the latest version of Android out of the box.

