Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with 6.26-inch 19:9 display and SD 636 SoC goes official in Thailand

After weeks of leaks, Xiaomi has now officially released the Redmi Note 6 Pro in Thailand. The mid-range smartphone is the successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro but it’s not a major upgrade.

In Thailand, the phone is priced at 6,990 baht, which roughly converts to 1,499 yuan or $216. It comes in three color options to choose from — Black, Blue, and Rose Gold.

In terms of design, the phone comes with an aluminum unibody design while the upper and lower parts are made of plastic to provide a better antenna signal transmission. The phone still has a 3.5mm headphone jack but the company has opted for a micro USB port instead of USB Type-C port.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, which is slightly bigger than the Redmi Note 5 Pro‘s 5.99-inch display. Unlike its predecessor, the phone comes with a notch on top of the display.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor — the same chipset that powers the Redmi Note 5 Pro. It packs 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, along with a microSD card slot that enables you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity.

Coming to the camera department, it bears a dual-camera setup on the back, with a primary sensor of 12-megapixel with Dual Pixel autofocus and f/1.9 aperture, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth sensing. Interestingly, on the front side too, the phone has AI Dual Cameras, with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There’s also support for Portrait Mode and Face Unlock feature.

The phone runs Android Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own MIUI 9 on top. It comes with the usual set of connectivity options and is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support, which the company says can last for two days on a single charge.

