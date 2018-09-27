Xiaomi Mi Band 3 fitness tracker launched in India for Rs. 1,999 ($28)

As expected, at the Xiaomi Smarter Living product launch event in Bangalore, India, the Chinese company has launched its third-generation fitness tracker — Xiaomi Mi Band 3.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is priced at Rs. 1,999, which roughly converts to $28. It will be available for purchase in India from 28th September through Amazon India and Mi Online Store. Later, the fitness tracker will also be available through Mi Home Stores and Xiaomi’s preferred offline partners.

The Mi Band 3 comes with a 0.78-inch OLED touchscreen with a screen resolution of 128 x 80 pixels, which is 80 percent bigger than the screen on Mi Band 2. The display, which has 2.5D curved design, comes with a recessed touch-enabled control button.

According to the company, the display is designed with an aim to offer a better experience for viewing/rejecting calls and messages, including WhatsApp Messages. It has been redesigned to ensure that the tracker doesn’t fall off from the strap, which a lot of users complained about for its predecessor.

In addition to viewing messages and call view/reject feature, the Mi Band 3 can also provide 3-day weather forecast as well as an alarm clock, which can be turned off from the touchscreen. Other features include heart rate monitor, daily steps count and sedentary reminder as a part of the health management functions.

One of the crucial thing for a wearable device is the battery life and Xiaomi has taken care of the battery department. The newly launched Mi Band 3 comes with an improved 110mAh battery, which the company claims can last for up to 20 days on a single charge. The battery is 60 percent bigger than its predecessor and the company claims that it provides 3x longer battery life compared to other popular fitness trackers in the market.

Further, the Mi Band 3 comes with water and dust resistance, and is completely waterproof for up to 50 meters, ensuring that it works perfectly even when the user is swimming. It comes with a hypoallergenic and durable silicone strap which weighs just 20 grams. It comes with a Black colored strap but the company is also offering strap in two more colors, Blue and Orange.