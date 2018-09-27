Realme 2 Pro launched with 6.3-inch display, Snapdragon 660, 8 GB RAM and dual 16MP Cameras

After announcing the Realme 2 smartphone earlier in this month, OPPO’s sub-brand Realme has today unleashed the Realme 2 Pro smartphone through unveil event in India. The company claims that the Realme 2 Pro is the first smartphone in its price bracket to offer the highest screen-to-body ratio through its dewdrop full screen display and it is also the first Snapdragon 660 chipset smartphone that comes with 8 GB of RAM in the country.

Realme 2 Pro Specifications and Features

Realme 2 Pro that carries “Max Power, Max Style” tagline is fitted with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD dewdrop display that produces Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The Realme 2 Pro offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent. The marvelous display is shielded by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone is equipped with a glass rear and it measures

The Snapdragon 660 that comes with its own AI Engine powers the Realme 2 Pro smartphone. The base model of the phone has 6 GB of RAM whereas the highest configuration variant has 8 GB of RAM. It comes in multiple storage variants of 64 GB and 128 GB.

There is a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage. The smartphone is loaded with ColorOS 5.2 flavored Android 8.1 Oreo OS. It is packed with 3,500mAh battery. There is no fast charging feature on the device.

The rear side of the Realme 2 Pro features a dual camera setup includes a pair of Sony IMX398 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture. The dual cameras are protected by 6p sapphire glass and are equipped with features like dual pixel fast focus and EIS for video shooting. The dual rear cameras also carry support for 4K video shooting at 30 fps. At the frontside of the phone is an f/2.0 aperture 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The cameras of the Realme 2 Pro are equipped with features like AI scene recognition, AI beautification, AI album and AR stickers.

The other features of the smartphone include rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS, USB OTG, microUSB and 3.5mm audio jack.

Realme 2 Pro Pricing and Availability

The Realme 2 Pro will be exclusively available through Flipkart starting from Oct. 11. Here are the Realme 2 Pro variants along with their pricing:

64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM – Rs. 13,990

64 GB storage + 6 GB RAM – Rs. 15,990

128 GB storage + 8 GB RAM – Rs. 17,990

The Realme 2 Pro can be bought in colors like Blue Ocean, Black Sea and Ice Lake. The launch offers available for Realme 2 Pro buyers include no cost EM and 1.1TB of data for Reliance Jio users.

What’s your opinion on the Realme 2 Pro? Share us your views by posting your comments below.